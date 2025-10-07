Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 88,456,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 608% from the average daily volume of 12,495,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Specifically, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,247.40. This represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3,173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 821,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 459,252 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 44.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 51.7% during the first quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 680,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

