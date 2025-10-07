Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$26.00. The stock traded as high as C$21.71 and last traded at C$21.50, with a volume of 412444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.16.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.30 to C$15.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Haywood Securities cut Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.00, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.06.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

