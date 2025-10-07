LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

