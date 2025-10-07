Macy’s, Inc. $M Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Macy’s by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,585.30. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,521.54. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.