Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 9.3%

NASDAQ MARA opened at $20.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $420,276.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,810,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,229,008.72. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $564,047.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 318,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,270.72. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,598 shares of company stock worth $3,466,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 917,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 83,242 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 160,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,173,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 307.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,521.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

