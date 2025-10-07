Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.2857.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE MPC opened at $193.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 54.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

