Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $622.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $622.6250.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $637.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $611.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $638.26.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

