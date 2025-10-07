Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 1.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a $220.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00. Micron Technology traded as high as $201.00 and last traded at $190.96. Approximately 36,229,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 23,390,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.83.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.08.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,093,367.28. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $864,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 96,031 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,106.08. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,445 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after buying an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,980,700,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

