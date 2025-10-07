MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.68. Approximately 120,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 147,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $278.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18.

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

