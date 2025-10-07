Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) & TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Financial Contrast

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microwave Filter and TE Connectivity”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TE Connectivity $16.58 billion 3.98 $3.19 billion $4.83 46.22

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than Microwave Filter.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Microwave Filter and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A TE Connectivity 8.78% 20.22% 10.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Microwave Filter and TE Connectivity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 0.00 TE Connectivity 0 6 8 1 2.67

TE Connectivity has a consensus price target of $216.73, indicating a potential downside of 2.92%. Given TE Connectivity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than Microwave Filter.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats Microwave Filter on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. The company serves 5G, cable television, television and radio broadcast, satellite broadcast, mobile radio, commercial, and aerospace and defense electronics markets. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, relays, antennas, and application tooling products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and interventional medical components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, marine, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. The company sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct sales to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

