Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 17,537 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE IR opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.