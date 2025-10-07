Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

