Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 8,064 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $183.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.50 and its 200 day moving average is $177.82. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

