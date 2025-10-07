Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 9,324 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 2.1% during the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,571,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 256,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,153.72. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This trade represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,667. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 price objective on Flex in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

