Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 556.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,020 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLIP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIP opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $100.53.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

