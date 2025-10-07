Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Position in International Paper Company $IP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 281.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

