Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 17.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $179,444.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,446.88. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $2,033,536.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,250.36. This represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,110 shares of company stock worth $19,354,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 161.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 446.51%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

