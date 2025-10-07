Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in MSCI by 355.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $564.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.43. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,143,554.90. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.