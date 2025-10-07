Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2,163.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,882 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after buying an additional 5,874,701 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $951,479,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,035,000 after purchasing an additional 163,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $727,898.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 17,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,500.08. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,523,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 610,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,656,973.08. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,650,598 shares of company stock worth $613,676,575. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $144.26 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.