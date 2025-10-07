Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,788 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after buying an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after buying an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after acquiring an additional 931,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18,732.9% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 781,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,188,000 after acquiring an additional 776,853 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 2,220 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $324,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Green sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $9,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,659.50. This trade represents a 57.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,781,682 shares of company stock valued at $505,183,267 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $145.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.50. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

