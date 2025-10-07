Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) vs. Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Head to Head Review

Risk & Volatility

Mobivity has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -559.51% N/A -610.61% Nuvera Communications -5.83% 0.89% 0.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and Nuvera Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $1.14 million 15.57 -$10.23 million ($0.15) -1.60 Nuvera Communications $69.24 million 0.92 -$4.43 million ($0.77) -15.81

Nuvera Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Nuvera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Mobivity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Mobivity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Mobivity on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; data services for business and residential customers; email and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, the company is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systems. The company serves communities in Minnesota and Iowa through customer service call centers, its website, and commissioned sales representatives. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

