Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the sale, the director owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at $660,392.60. This represents a 77.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4,802.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 186.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco by 55.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

