National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:LAC FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2025

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LACFree Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Down 6.8%

LAC opened at C$11.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.27. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$3.30 and a 52 week high of C$13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.