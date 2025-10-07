National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:LAC FY2026 Earnings

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.13.

LAC opened at C$11.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.27. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$3.30 and a 52 week high of C$13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

