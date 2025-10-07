National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DXT. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dexterra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.31.
Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations.
