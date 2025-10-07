National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DXT. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dexterra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.31.

View Our Latest Report on DXT

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$9.95 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.