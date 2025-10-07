NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,801,000 after purchasing an additional 458,785 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 266,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 116,972 shares during the period. American Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,243,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,439,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,908,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of SPYI opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

