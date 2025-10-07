Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Shares Down 1.8% After Insider Selling

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 758,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,601,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Specifically, major shareholder Hold 101 Lp Bsiv sold 820,123 shares of Neptune Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $15,377,306.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,530,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,196,350. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii L.P. Ftv sold 678,019 shares of Neptune Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $12,712,856.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,350,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,074,331.25. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding.

