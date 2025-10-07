NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.67.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NFI shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
