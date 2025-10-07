NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NMI stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. NMI has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $783,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,917.60. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in NMI by 13.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 191.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 1,520.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in NMI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 567,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

