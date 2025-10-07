Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 25,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 11,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Northern Star Resources Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

