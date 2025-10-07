Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Head to Head Contrast

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Northern Technologies International and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International 3.46% 3.38% 2.66% Methanex 7.02% 12.61% 4.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Technologies International and Methanex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International $85.06 million 0.91 $5.41 million $0.30 27.17 Methanex $3.72 billion 0.82 $163.99 million $3.39 11.69

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International. Methanex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Technologies International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Technologies International has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northern Technologies International and Methanex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Methanex 0 3 7 3 3.00

Methanex has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Methanex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Methanex is more favorable than Northern Technologies International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Northern Technologies International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Methanex pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northern Technologies International pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Methanex pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Methanex has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Methanex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Methanex beats Northern Technologies International on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand. The company provides a portfolio of bio-based and certified compostable polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand. In addition, it offers on-site and technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. It sells its products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets through direct sales force, network of independent distributors, agents, manufacturer's sales representatives, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, Minnesota.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.