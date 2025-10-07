Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Shares Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.24. 108,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 83,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.50.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nouveau Monde Graphite
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.