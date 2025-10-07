Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Shares Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.24. 108,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 83,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$493.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.24.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

