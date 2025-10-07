OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 89 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.44. The firm has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

