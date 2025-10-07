Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

OLA opened at C$16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 229.86 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.49. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

