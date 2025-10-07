Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.05.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price target on Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on PCG

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Gas & Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.