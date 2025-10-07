Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $214.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $212.95 on Monday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average is $198.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Corporation of America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

