Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $220.00 to $226.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.50.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 0.7%

PKG stock opened at $212.95 on Monday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average is $198.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

