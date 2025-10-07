Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.6%

PZZA stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $529.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.48 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 81.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,201,000 after buying an additional 161,906 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 146,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 690,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 102,137 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

