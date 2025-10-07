Parkside Investments LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 842,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 46.0% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 38.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $229,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,312.80. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $250.43 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average is $186.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

