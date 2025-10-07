PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Ascendiant Capital Markets Analyst Says

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

PAVmed Stock Up 3.3%

PAVM stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAVmed stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) by 392.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of PAVmed worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

