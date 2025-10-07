PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $931,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,444,000 after buying an additional 86,670 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 187,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1%

GOOGL stock opened at $250.43 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $295.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Melius Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.