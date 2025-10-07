Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 196,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $152,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $715.66 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $753.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.91.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on META. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.02.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,209,720. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

