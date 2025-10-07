PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 32.80 ($0.44). Approximately 329,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 689,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.44).

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Stock Up 0.9%

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.82. The company has a market capitalization of £299.87 million, a PE ratio of 410.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About PetroTal

(Get Free Report)

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted (TSX: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru.

PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.