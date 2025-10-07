PFG Investments LLC Acquires 6,500 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. $GCI

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter worth $6,434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 10,205.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,198,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 2,176,939 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 528,970 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gannett by 757.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 428,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 378,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE GCI opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $602.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.13 million. Gannett had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 53.24%.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

