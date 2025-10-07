PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 894 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,806,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $294,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,031,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,151,000 after purchasing an additional 504,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 488,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $233.01 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $180.62 and a one year high of $257.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.