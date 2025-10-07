PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,415,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68,585.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,956,000 after acquiring an additional 371,049 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $395.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $285.13 and a 1 year high of $404.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.44 and a 200-day moving average of $359.32.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.