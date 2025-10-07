PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 27,955.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 43,051 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 46.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 990.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 45.8% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average of $152.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $199.45. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.90.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

