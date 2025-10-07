PFG Investments LLC Has $19.59 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 138,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.