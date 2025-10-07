PFG Investments LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in VICI Properties by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 55.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

