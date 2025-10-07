PFG Investments LLC Invests $202,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,716 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 946.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,026 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 84,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,283 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,486 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,426,870. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

