PFG Investments LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 124.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 819.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Arete Research set a $116.00 price target on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox
In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $810,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 272,642 shares in the company, valued at $36,812,122.84. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,196,989 over the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Roblox Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.34 and a beta of 1.63.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. Roblox’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.